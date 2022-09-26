Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.
The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.
From 19 September until 23 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,700,136 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 352.8588 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
19 September
320,000
346.9915
111,037,280.00
20 September
350,000
352.8214
123,487,490.00
21 September
335,000
362.4230
121,411,705.00
22 September
342,962
355.2484
121,836,701.76
23 September
352,174
346.8022
122,134,717.98
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
10,822,884
371.0372
4,015,692,389.56
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)
12,523,020
368.5693
4,615,600,284.30
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)
10,167,981
288,3377
2,931,811,820.22
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)
12,515,487
344,1722
4,307,483,267.18
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
35,206,488
336.7247
11,854,895,371.70
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 35,510,163 own shares, corresponding to 1.12% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584
