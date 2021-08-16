Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 9 August 2021 until 13 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 449,660 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 182.1365 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

9 August

114,264

179,5064

20,168,884.00

10 August

113,495

180,9730

20,192,008.12

11 August

112,490

182,4208

20,273,595.20

12 August

109,411

185,7979

20,265,061.32

Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)

920,817

175.8426

161,918,899.71

Total buybacks under the programme

1,370,477

177.9077

243,818,399.47

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 12,303,090 own shares, corresponding to 0.38% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments


