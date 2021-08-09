Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.
The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.
Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.
From 2 August 2021 until 6 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 572,117 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 176.8260 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK
2 August
115,000
175.3816
20,168,884.00
3 August
114,437
176.4465
20,192,008.12
4 August
114,655
176.8226
20,273,595.20
5 August
114,525
176.9488
20,265,061.32
6 August
113,500
178.5518
20,265,629.30
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated)
348,700
174.2292
60,753,721.77
Total buybacks under the programme
920,817
175.8426
161,918,899.71
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 11,853,430 own shares, corresponding to 0.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)
