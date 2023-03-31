Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the equine healthcare market are Ethos Veterinary Health LLC, Greencross Limited, Idexx Laboratories, National Veterinary Care Ltd., Patterson Companies Inc., Addison Biological Laboratory Inc.

New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233733/?utm_source=GNW
, Animart LLC, CVS Group PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Covetrus, Elanco, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, and Vetoquinol.

The global equine healthcare market grew from $1.28 billion in 2022 to $1.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The equine healthcare market is expected to grow to $1.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The equine healthcare market includes revenues earned by entities by taking care of a horse for vaccinations, parasite control, and dental care.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Equine healthcare refers to healthcare services that are engaged in offering services and products intended for treating horses to enhance their quality of life, to develop the quality of animal food and to increase their lifespan.Equine healthcare includes veterinary services provided to horses used for racing and betting, competitive riding, and leisure.

Routine veterinary care for vaccinations, parasite control, dental care, grooming, hoof care, and protection from natural elements such as rain, wind, and snow are all part of equine healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the equine healthcare market in 2022. The regions covered in the equine healthcare report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of equine healthcare are drugs, vaccines, and medical feed additives.Drugs are pharmacologically active substances administered to horses in the incident of any disease.

The different diseases include equine influenza, equine herpes virus, equine encephalomyelitis, West Nile virus, equine rabies, Potomac horse fever, and tetanus and are distributed through veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacies.

The growing awareness of animal healthcare will support the growth of the equine healthcare market during the forecast period.People are becoming more aware of the importance of animals in the ecosystem, and animal health is critical not just for their safety and well-being, but also for the safety and well-being of humans.

The diseases in animals can easily be transferred to humans hence, governments and private institutions are investing to develop the animal healthcare infrastructure in various countries.For instance, in September 2021, the US department of agriculture announced an investment of $3 billion in animal health and nutrition.

Thus, the rising awareness among the human population about the importance of animal healthcare and increasing investment in animal healthcare will support the growth of the market, during the forecast period.

The introduction of new and effective products by key manufacturers in equine healthcare for rapid detection of disease in the equine population and to ensure better therapeutic outcomes is a key trend in the market.For instance, in June 2021, Epona Biotec, a veterinary startup dedicated to advancing equine health care, launched the VetTrue System, a remote temperature-monitoring system for horses.

A team of veterinary, equestrian, and technology professionals developed the VetTrue System to provide a more accurate, less invasive health-monitoring solution for veterinarians, horse owners, and professionals in the equestrian industries.The VetTrue System makes use of a single-use TailTab temperature sensor that is securely attached beneath the tail.

Once implanted, the horse’s temperature is continuously monitored and transferred to the VetTrue App through Bluetooth.

In October 2021, IVC Evidensia, a UK-based veterinary care provider acquired VetOne Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, IVC Evidensia expanded its veterinary care services across France to 155 veterinary clinics and hospitals.

VetOne Group is a France-based provider of quality veterinary resources to the animal health industry.

The countries covered in the equine healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The equine healthcare market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides equine healthcare market statistics, including equine healthcare industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an equine healthcare market share, detailed equine healthcare market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the equine healthcare industry. This equine healthcare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233733/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Analysis-From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

    Air India, until recently tied to an antiquated manual pricing system when setting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based software long used by rivals to help it squeeze out more revenue from each flight. In another sign of the formerly government-owned carrier's whirlwind transformation under its new owner Tata Group, Air India is testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, to replace paper-based practices. The push to modernise underscores the decay left by years of under-investment as Air India looks to shed decades-old bureaucratic processes and recapture customers from Dubai's Emirates and powerful domestic rival IndiGo.

  • Meghan Markle Wins Dismissal in Court Battle Against Half-Sister Samantha

    Ian Vogler/ReutersSamantha Markle has lost her defamation case against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, after a judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss.Samantha lodged her case in March 2022, when she sued Meghan Markle for “defamation and injurious falsehoods” along with “malicious lies” in a number of alleged instances, including during the duchess’s well-publicized sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Harry.Samantha also claims Meghan’s Florida fanbase “became a

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Last hope for LNG terminal in Nova Scotia involves U.S.-sourced natural gas, change in N.B. policy

    Calgary-based Pieridae Energy is keeping its slender hopes alive for a slimmed-down proposed liquefied natural gas terminal in Nova Scotia. The company has asked the U.S. government for more time to export U.S.-sourced natural gas into Canada for the project. The previous deadline to start work expired in February 2023. The U.S. gas would supplement the main supply, which is natural gas from New Brunswick. That would require the province to lift its fracking moratorium, said Pieridae president A

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Market$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanThe legisl

  • French banks defeat NY lawsuit by family of Cuban bank seized by Castro

    Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit in New York accusing them of trafficking in assets that Fidel Castro's government seized in 1960 from the former owners of a Cuban bank. It was brought by 12 heirs, mostly children and grandchildren, of Carlos and Pura Nuñez, who had owned Banco Nuñez before and during the Cuban Revolution. SocGen and Paribas were accused of evading U.S. sanctions by doing business with Cuba's central bank after it nationalized and absorbed Banco Nuñez and other lenders, resulting in more than $1 billion of profit for the French banks since 2000.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. At the same time, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 people, including business executives, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • How Oil Prices Have Reacted To Financial Crises Through History

    Unfortunately, energy is one of the sectors that have historically been hammered the most whenever the economy ails, and severe economic downturns have had a detrimental impact on oil markets throughout history

  • Federal budget addresses 'right to repair' rules

    The federal budget released this week included plans for so-called “right to repair” rules. They’re meant to make it easier and cheaper to fix things like home appliances, electronics, and farming equipment instead of having to completely replace them. But as Touria Izri reports, how the new rules could be implemented is still unclear.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • SVB's collapse was fueled by 'people on iPhones' and won't spread across the US banking sector, Blackstone CEO says

    Rapid withdrawals "by people on iPhones" and high interest rates caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse, Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman said.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your Money: Understanding the Federal Budget

    The Federal Budget was unveiled earlier this week with affordability at the forefront. Rubina Ahmed Haq joins Antony Robart to discuss how this budget will affect your wallet for this week's segment of Your Money

  • McLaren Gets A Huge Shot In The Arm

    The beleaguered British automaker will enjoy a huge financial windfall…

  • Gwyneth Paltrow whispers final message to ski crash accuser after winning lawsuit

    Gwyneth Paltrow whispered "I wish you well" to ski crash accuser after winning $1 lawsuit.Source: Reuters

  • Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but on the month oil was on course for its weakest performance since November. Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were up 22 cents or 0.3% at $79.49 a barrel by 1309 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude was up 45 cents or 0.6% to $74.82, having gained about 8% so far this week.

  • US natgas futures down 2% on mild weather ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.