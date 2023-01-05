Equify Financial, LLC is Proud to Announce Its Dealer Application-Only Program

Image

New Year, New Programs & New Solutions

Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial, LLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial is proud to offer a dealer application-only program for customers with financing needs between $25,000 and $500,000. The new program offers its customers a fast, easy and efficient transaction process.

The dealer application-only program is designed with a wide appetite for A, B, and even C-level rated companies. Equify's regionally deployed team of experienced financing professionals is ready to assist.

To learn more about the dealer application-only program, visit www.equifyfinancial.com/dealers or call directly at (303) 647-8000.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact: Dan Krajewski, Executive Vice President, Phone: (312) 560-0715, Email: dan.krajewski@equifyllc.com

Contact Information:

Taylor Kizer

Executive Assistant

taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

(817) 490-6800



Related Files

Dealer Application Program PR (2).pdf

Related Images













Image 1: Equify Financial, LLC





Company Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



