Equify Financial, LLC is Proud to Announce Its Dealer Application-Only Program
New Year, New Programs & New Solutions
Equify Financial, LLC
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial is proud to offer a dealer application-only program for customers with financing needs between $25,000 and $500,000. The new program offers its customers a fast, easy and efficient transaction process.
The dealer application-only program is designed with a wide appetite for A, B, and even C-level rated companies. Equify's regionally deployed team of experienced financing professionals is ready to assist.
To learn more about the dealer application-only program, visit www.equifyfinancial.com/dealers or call directly at (303) 647-8000.
About Equify Financial, LLC
Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.
With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.
For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.
Equify Contact: Dan Krajewski, Executive Vice President, Phone: (312) 560-0715, Email: dan.krajewski@equifyllc.com
Contact Information:
Taylor Kizer
Executive Assistant
taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com
(817) 490-6800
