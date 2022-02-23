Equifax and Allstate Earn Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2022 Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard

Javelin Strategy & Research

Equifax leads among business-to-consumer vendors; Allstate tops the field in the business-to-business space. Ranking as Leaders in each category were Sontiq (B2C and B2B), Equifax (B2B), and NortonLifeLock (B2C)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax and Allstate are the big winners in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2022 Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard . For the first time, Javelin created two scorecards, oriented toward consumers and businesses, recognizing consumers’ increasing demand for identity protection services and the different products offered directly to businesses.



Javelin’s assessment—of 17 vendors across over 100 criteria focused on prevention, detection, and resolution of identity fraud—underscores the importance of identity protection and how financial institutions can equip their customers to guard against it. The scorecards explore what identity protection features and functionality are most important to consumers and businesses, identify the providers that deliver the best value, and, most importantly, outline what the industry needs to do to meet market demands and deliver value.

On the consumer scorecard (B2C), the Equifax’s ID Watchdog Premium product earns Best in Class, because of its prevention and resolution features, including educational materials and tools, a full suite of credit monitoring and credit-freezing services, including those for children, and a top-of-the-line fraud resolution tracker. Sontiq’s IdentityForce UltraSecure+Credit and NortonLifeLock’s Norton360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus are recognized as Overall Leaders on the consumer scorecard.

On the business scorecard (B2B), Allstate’s Allstate Identity Protection product stands as Best in Class, with its comprehensive set of educational materials and tools, and an extensive suite of alternative data sources to detect identity theft. Sontiq’s IdentityForce UltraSecure Premium Family and Equifax’s ID Watchdog Platinum Plus are Overall Leaders on the B2B scorecard.

“Identity protection services are playing an increasing role in helping consumers protect themselves from identity theft and subsequent fraud,” said Tracy Kitten , Director of Fraud & Security practice at Javelin Strategy & Research. “Consumers increasingly say they want IDPS protections, and more than half (57%) say they want their primary financial institutions to provide IDPS services. It’s a fundamental reason Javelin chose to specifically call out vendors that stand out in the B2B space.”

More information about the Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard report and rankings can be found HERE .

Javelin Strategy & Research, part of the Escalent family, helps its clients make informed decisions in a digital financial world. It provides strategic insights to financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, brokerages and insurers, as well as payments companies, technology providers, fintechs, and government agencies. Javelin’s independent insights result from a rigorous research process that assesses consumers, businesses, providers, and the transactions ecosystem. It conducts in-depth primary research studies to pinpoint dynamic risks and opportunities in digital banking, payments, fraud & security, lending, and wealth management. For more information, visit javelinstrategy.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

