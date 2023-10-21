Equestrian contests on radar for next year

Kakabeka Falls, Ont. — Lakehead University students who have a knack for horseback riding, or are eager to learn the ropes, may be able to hop in the saddle next fall. Organizers of a program that has previously allowed LU students to compete at university-sponsored equestrian events say they’re aiming to have it back off the ground by September of 2024. “We missed the deadline to compete this year, but (the 2024 timeline) will give us time to get organized,” program coach Amanda Kine said Friday. Competitors hone their skills or learn to ride at Kine’s farm in Kakabeka Falls, where she keeps about 30 horses. The last time LU riders competed at an Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association event was in 2018, when it was held that year in Indiana, Ill. Two LU riders posted decent showings, Kine said. The program “is super exciting, because you get to travel,” said Kine, who has been the program coach since 2016. Unlike large U.S. universities, Lakehead doesn’t offer an equestrian program, but has allowed the program overseen by Kine to use the LU affiliation at competitions. A Lakehead spokesman said Friday that discussions with local organizers about what may happen next fall “are ongoing (and) nothing has been decided in regards to funding.” Kine said in previous years, riders have been responsible for their own out-of-pocket expenses. One thing they don’t have to worry about is having to bring a horse. Kine said horses are provided at the association’s competitions; through a draw, riders are assigned horses they have no familiarity with. “That’s what makes (the competition) difficult,” Kine said. Riders are judged on how well they can manage a horse over jumps, as well as their ability to guide an animal while on foot. Participants must be enrolled full-time at LU. For more information, Kine can be reached by email at amandasgreenbarn@gmail.com.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal