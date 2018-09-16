Equestrian: Britain lead after cross-country at WEG

(Reuters) - Britain took the lead after the eventing cross-country phase at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina on Saturday as organizers postponed Sunday's show jumping conclusion due to expected bad weather.

With torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Florence forecast to lash the mountain town of Tryon, officials moved the show jumping back to Monday, when the bad weather is expected to have moved through.

The British team of Piggy French, Gemma Tattersall, Tom McEwan and Rosalind Canter all completed the 5,700 meters cross-country course without penalty on Saturday after starting the day in second place following Friday's dressage.

Ireland moved into second, while Germany dropped to sixth.

The Games are scheduled to continue through next Sunday.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)