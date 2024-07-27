Equestrian at 2024 Paris Olympics: How it works, Team USA stars, what else to know

Here’s what you need to know about equestrian at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When did equestrian become an Olympic sport?

Although equestrian dates to Ancient Greece, the sport is actually returning to its Olympic birthplace in Paris.

The 1900 Paris Olympics included equestrian with five events at the Place de Breteuil arena. Women first competed in dressage at the 1952 Helsinki Games, and the sport became fully mixed 12 years later.

The 1908 London Games featured only polo. At the 1912 Stockholm Games, the three disciplines — jumping, dressage and eventing — were included on the program and have been since.

How does Olympic equestrian work?

At the Olympic level, equestrian is a mixed-gender sport across three different disciplines.

In jumping, riders and horses compete against the clock while jumping over obstacles; time penalties are added depending on how many obstacles are toppled along the run.

In dressage, a horse and rider perform a choreographed series of movements around the course set to music, and judges evaluate the fluidity and difficulty. Dressage caught the attention of Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart during the Tokyo Olympics and sparked many online memes.

Eventing combines dressage and jumping with cross country, which consists of running a long course of natural and designed obstacles. Versatility for both horse and rider is the key to eventing success.

On top of competing individually, all three formats feature team elements. Medals are awarded separately and team competitions are held separately.

The setting for equestrian at Paris 2024 has a historic feel, with the competition taking place at the Château de Versailles.

Horses are subject to testing for performance-enhancing substances. All horses must be at least 9 years old.

Top Team USA athletes in equestrian at Paris 2024 Olympics

Boyd Martin is one of the more popular figures in American equestrian. The 44-year-old competes in eventing and is a four-time Olympian. The eventing team finished sixth in Tokyo, while Martin placed 20th individually.

Laura Kraut is also a four-time Olympian on the jumping team. She earned a team gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and a team silver medal at the Tokyo Games.

International landscape for equestrian at Paris 2024 Olympics

Sweden, Germany, France and Great Britain tend to put forth strong teams in all three disciplines. The United States and Australia have also fared historically well in equestrian.

Reigning individual jumping gold-medal winner Ben Maher (Great Britain) is working back from a shoulder injury that could have ended his riding career.

Equestrian at the Château de Versailles during Paris 2024 Olympics

Versailles will host Equestrian and modern pentathlon events. A temporary outdoor arena, flanked by several constructed stands, will be set up on the Etoile Royale esplanade at the heart of the palace’s gardens. Jumping and dressage will take place there. The individual and team eventing cross-country section will be held alongside the Grand Canal at Versailles.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Equestrian at 2024 Paris Olympics: How it works, what to know