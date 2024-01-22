Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast LIVE!

An exciting Group A reaches a potentially thrilling conclusion at the Africa Cup of Nations this evening. Only Guinea-Bissau have been eliminated thus far as the other three teams jostle for position and look to guarantee their spots in the last 16. AFCON hosts Cote d'Ivoire head into their clash with Equatorial Guinea sitting third on three points after their opening night win over Guinea-Bissau was followed by a frustrating loss to Nigeria last time out.

Jean-Louis Gasset's side need a positive result on Monday in order to make sure of their progression, though a draw will likely be enough given their current spot at the top of the rankings of the best third-place teams, with eight of those set to go through. Equatorial Guinea top the group on four points after drawing with Nigeria and beating Guinea-Bissau and need just a point to definitely advance themselves. They would be confirmed as group winners if Nigeria don't better their result tonight or else match their result but don't overtake them on goal difference.

Ivory Coast are once again without star striker Sebastien Haller due to injury, but Brighton's Simon Adingra is involved in this crucial game at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the capital Abidjan. Nzalang Nacional are unchanged. Follow Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast at AFCON live below!

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast latest news

GOAA... NO! Sangare equaliser ruled out

GOAL! Nsue shocks hosts with first-half finish

Equatorial Guinea team news: Unchanged team

Ivory Coast team news: No Haller; Adingra on bench

Standard Sport prediction

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:23 , George Flood

60 mins: Still Equatorial Guinea lead as we tick past the hour mark at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Sangare is operating as an extra forward almost for Ivory Coast, who have spurned a couple of big chances to equalise already in this second half.

It's starting to feel a little panicked and desperate, but there is still plenty of time to get the goal that would likely send them through to the last 16.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:20 , George Flood

58 mins: The injured Miranda has now been replaced for Equatorial Guinea, who are back up to a full complement of 11 players.

Now Owono makes a crucial save to deny Kouame!

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:18 , George Flood

56 mins: Diakite is the main threat again for Ivory Coast, twisting and turning down the right before delivering a short cross that is headed well wide of the front post by Seko Fofana, who got his bearings all wrong.

Ivory Coast need to get Diakite on the ball as much as possible here.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:16 , George Flood

53 mins: Coco hits a venomous, swerving free-kick that moves a lot in the air and is saved in very unorthodox fashion by Yahia Fofana.

Josete Miranda has just gone off on a stretcher for Equatorial Guinea, who are down to 10 men at the moment.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:14 , George Flood

50 mins: Equatorial Guinea waste an attacking platform at one end before Diakite comes streaming down the right again for Ivory Coast.

Owono comes to get a hand to his cross before Konan miscues well wide.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:11 , George Flood

47 mins: An early second-half chance for Sangare, but he lashes well over the bar at the back post!

He should have done so much better with that.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

18:08 , George Flood

Back underway in Abidjan!

Ivory Coast have 45 minutes to save their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on home soil.

No changes from either side at the interval.

As it stands in Group A

18:02 , George Flood

So Ivory Coast trail at the break and Nigeria lead Guinea-Bissau 1-0 at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium after Opa Sangante's own goal.

As things stand, Equatorial Guinea would go through to the last 16 as Group A winners, with Nigeria also advancing as runners-up.

A shock defeat would surely send Ivory Coast out, with three points presumably not enough to claim one of those eight spots reserved for the best third-place group finishers.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

17:53 , George Flood

Half-time

A nightmare for Ivory Coast, who trail at the break very much against the run of play.

Are they going to be condemned to an embarrassing early exit from their home tournament?

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

17:52 , George Flood

48 mins: Equatorial Guinea are living very dangerously indeed at the end of this first half as they almost concede from another corner.

They just about survive though and the half-time whistle sounds.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

17:51 , George Flood

47 mins: Into three minutes of stoppage time at the end of this first half as Fofana hits the deck for Ivory Coast and demands a penalty.

He won't get it and there are some yellows dished out after tempers fray once more.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast

17:50 , George Flood

45 mins: Ivory Coast think they are swiftly level on the stroke of half-time as Pepe's cross from the right is flicked on by Kouame and Sangare gets in to finish at the back post.

The stadium erupts, but replays show that the Nottingham Forest midfielder was offside there.

It won't count.

(AFP via Getty Images)

GOAL! Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Ivory Coast | Emilio Nsue 42'

17:43 , George Flood

40 mins: The shock is on!

It's a great run from San Jose Earthquakes right-back Carlos Akapo, who weaves his way in off the flank before teeing up captain Nsue for a smart low finish into the far corner.

Wow, Ivory Coast are stunned.

Nsue's fourth goal in two games!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:39 , George Flood

36 mins: The latest Ivorian corner is deflected high into the air before being claimed by Owono, who is left in a painful heap after a challenge from Kouame.

He stays down in need of treatment and tempers then flare, with the Equatorial Guinea players not at all happy with that clash.

Bikoro makes his feelings clear to Kouame as the referee tries to restore calm.

It is a free-kick to Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:37 , George Flood

35 mins: Ivory Coast sweep the ball back out right to Diakite, whose low cross just evades its intended target before Konan is crucially challenged by Iban Salvador.

Salvador ends up giving away another corner.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:35 , George Flood

33 mins: Back underway after the first-half cooling break, with some obvious disagreements in the Ivory Coast camp there - led by Franck Kessie.

But they charge forward again and a dangerous low cross from the right is seized upon by Owono.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:33 , George Flood

30 mins: What a chance for Ivory Coast to take the lead on the half-hour mark!

A long ball forward from defence picks out Kouame, whose first touch lays it perfecly into the path of Pepe.

Pepe gets into the box and stays on his feet amid a chopping challenge from Akapo, but is forced too wide and is eventually thwarted bravely by Owono.

That was a certain penalty if Pepe went down there.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:31 , George Flood

28 mins: A bad mistake at the back from Equatorial Guinea opens the door again for ex-Arsenal winger Pepe, but his cross is quickly blocked behind by Saul Coco.

Another Ivorian corner is then cleared.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:28 , George Flood

25 mins: Diakite has arguably been Ivory Coast's brightest player so far, but that's absolutely wild as he smashes high into the Abidjan sky after a deep cross from the left flank and a risky attempted punch from Owono.

Equatorial Guinea are working hard to get so many red shirts behind the ball.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:24 , George Flood

20 mins: No real flow to this game at the moment, with a number of Equatorial Guinea players staying down after aerial tussles.

A deliberate tactic to deny the Ivorians any momentum?

Thankfully for Equatorial Guinea, Iban Salvador is now back on his feet and continuing with the game.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:21 , George Flood

19 mins: Iban Salvador - who scored for Equatorial Guinea in their opening draw with Nigeria - is down and in need of treatment.

The stretcher is being prepared. This would be a huge loss.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:19 , George Flood

18 mins: Pepe is into the box in dangerous fashion for Ivory Coast, but he lacks composure with the final ball and a poor low pass is booted into touch by Carlos Akapo.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:18 , George Flood

16 mins: The lively Diakite weaves down the right flank for Ivory Coast, getting to the byline before delivering a low cross that is flicked towards goal by Kouame.

The ball is easily claimed by Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:16 , George Flood

13 mins: Miranda is doing his best to get Equatorial Guinea up the pitch as he's clattered by Pepe before being brought down by Sangare.

The TV cameras pan to ex-Ivory Coast stalwart Salomon Kalou in the stands before Saul Coco shoots well wide for Nzalang Nacional.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:14 , George Flood

12 mins: Pepe is pushed in the back by Bikoro before being fouled by Josete Miranda, who has a bit too much to say to the referee in response and picks up the first yellow card of the evening.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:13 , George Flood

11 mins: Plenty of early set-piece defending here for Equatorial Guinea, but to their credit they are stepping up to deal with the initial barrage.

Ivory Coast will want to take advantage of one of these chances sooner rather than later.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:12 , George Flood

9 mins: Reims forward Diakite gets the crowd on their feet with a great show of strength, but his cross in towards Kouame is too high.

Iban Salvador is then whistled for a foul on Konan, giving Ivory Coast the chance to deliver another set-piece into the box.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:08 , George Flood

5 mins: Equatorial Guinea clear their lines again before Ivory Coast concede a foul on the edge of their opponents' box while trying to get a shot away.

Jean-Louis Gasset will be eager for his side to keep up this early pressure.

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:06 , George Flood

4 mins: This has been a bright start from Ivory Coast, with Konan now in down the left.

Diakite is also involved as Sangare tries to tee up a chance, but Equatorial Guinea end up conceding another early corner.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Ivory Coast

17:03 , George Flood

2 mins: Great noise around the sun-soaked ground as Ivory Coast immediately get on the front foot and push for an early corner that is overhit from the right.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

17:01 , George Flood

Great noise for the Ivory Coast anthem, as you might expect. Great support for the hosts this evening.

Underway at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium!

Mahmoud Ismail of Sudan is today's referee.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

16:57 , George Flood

The teams are out on the pitch in Abidjan and it's time for the national anthems.

Ivory Coast are in their white change strips this evening, with Equatorial Guinea in red.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

16:49 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium!

There should be some atmosphere in Abidjan this evening as the hosts look to seal their AFCON knockout berth.

An embarrassing group stage exit seems unlikely, but certainly not impossible.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea name unchanged team

16:43 , George Flood

Equatorial Guinea are unchanged from their 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile.

Pablo Ganet is fit to retain his place in midfield after leaving on a stretcher in that game on Thursday.

Former Middlesbrough and Birmingham man Emilio Nsue, the captain, will be looking for more goals after he scored the first AFCON hat-trick for some 16 years last week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Adingra on Ivory Coast bench

16:32 , George Flood

Confirmation there with those benches that Sebastien Haller is not involved for Ivory Coast again this evening.

However, as expected, Brighton's Simon Adingra is deemed fit enough for a seat on the bench.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Teams in full

16:30 , George Flood

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono, Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Ndong, Pepin, Miranda, Ganet, Bikoro, Salvador, Nsue

Subs: Senra, Elo, Buyla, Charles Ondo, Embela, Balboa, Nlavo, Eneme, Sapunga, Jose Ondo, Siafa, Nguema

Ivory Coast XI: Yahia Fofana, Singo, Konan, Boly, N'Dicka, Ibrahim Sangare, Kessie, Seko Fofana, Diakite, Pepe, Kouame

Subs: Seri, Kossounou, Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Gradel, Aurier, Badra Ali Sangare, Adingra, Diallo, Amani

Four Ivory Coast changes from Nigeria defeat

16:22 , George Flood

I make that four changes to the Ivory Coast team that started the 1-0 defeat by Nigeria in Group A on Thursday.

Monaco's Wilfried Singo and Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly have replaced captain Serge Aurier - also of Forest - and Ousmane Diomande in defence.

It's the same midfield, but with ex-Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe and teenager Oumar Diakite coming into the attack in place of Jean-Philippe Krasso and Jeremie Boga.

(AFP via Getty Images)

No Sebastien Haller for Ivory Coast again

16:14 , George Flood

I am yet to see the official squad lists for both sides, but I don't believe that Sebastien Haller has even made the bench for Ivory Coast this evening.

That's a shock after what head coach Jean-Louis Gasset said about him returning to the group this week and means the Borussia Dortmund striker has now sat out the entire AFCON group stage.

However, it sounds like Brighton's Simon Adingra may well be among the substitutes for the hosts.

(Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea lineup

16:08 , George Flood

Equatorial Guinea XI: Owono, Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Ndong, Machin, Miranda, Ganet, Bikoro, Salvador, Nsue

Ivory Coast lineup

16:08 , George Flood

Ivory Coast XI: Fofana, Konan, Singo, Ndicka, Boly, Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Pepe, Kouame, Diakite

Lineups on the way

16:02 , George Flood

Team news is imminent at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Stay tuned! Will Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra be starting for Ivory Coast?

Gasset: Ivory Coast have destiny in our own hands

15:54 , George Flood

Meanwhile, experienced Ivory Coast boss Jean-Louis Gasset has stressed the importance of his side having their last-16 fate in their own hands in Abidjan this evening.

"We have our destiny in our hands and that's very important," he said.

"Sometimes, when you arrive at tournaments like this, you have to wait for other results.

"We don't have to wait for other people's results. We know that if we win, we'll qualify. That's the most important thing and the players know it.

"We're playing a home game in front of our fans. Up to now, we've done a lot of good things, so we must believe. More than ever we must believe."

(AP)

Juan Micha: Pressure is all on the Ivory Coast in Group A

15:38 , George Flood

Despite their position as surprise Group A leaders looking to reach the AFCON knockout stages once again, Equatorial Guinea boss Juan Micha insists that all the pressure today is on hosts Ivory Coast in front of their home crowd.

It seems that Los Elefantes are planning to counter a fast start from their opponents by picking them off on the break to secure a huge upset.

“It will be a very difficult match for both teams but more especially for Cote d’Ivoire because they are under pressure to win," Micha said.

"We will approach the match in a calm manner. We will not wait.

"We know that they will come at us and open up which will allow us to surprise them at their own stadium.

"We know that they are under pressure and not us."

(AP)

Last-16 possibilities for Group A qualifiers

15:24 , George Flood

The winners of Group A will contest their last-16 game against a third-place team from Group C, D or E, with that game back at Alassane Ouattara Stadium - AKA the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe - on Sunday night.

The runner-up from Group A, meanwhile, will play the runner-up from Group C - possibly Guinea or Cameroon - on Saturday night at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

If a third-place team qualifies, as seems very likely, they would take on either Group B winners Cape Verde next Monday night, or the winners of Group C - likely Senegal - at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro later the same evening.

No doubt all three teams will be keen to stay in Abidjan if they can, rather than have to travel.

Group A permutations

15:12 , George Flood

Ivory Coast would certainly like to win tonight to guarantee their spot in the last 16 and recover some lost momentum at their home AFCON.

They go into the game sitting third on three points and at the top of the table of best third-place teams, with eight of those going through.

A draw would surely be enough to send them into the knockouts, though it would be an underwhelming outcome that hardly puts them among the top contenders for glory.

A shock defeat, meanwhile, would surely see them eliminated early from their home tournament in embarrassing fashion.

Equatorial Guinea need only a point to go through and will be confirmed as surprise Group A winners if Nigeria fail to match their result against Ivory Coast in their own game against Guinea-Bissau, or if they do match their result but don't overtake them on goal difference.

Equatorial Guinea currently have a narrow advantage of one goal over the Super Eagles in that department.

Guinea-Bissau are the only team that cannot hope to advance from Group A tonight after their back-to-back losses.

(AP)

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction

14:57 , George Flood

While Equatorial Guinea have acquitted themselves well at this tournament again, Ivory Coast will surely have enough to get back to winning ways in front of their passionate home support.

Ivory Coast to win, 1-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ivory Coast team news

14:54 , George Flood

Ivory Coast, who followed up their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on opening night with a frustrating 1-0 loss to Nigeria on Thursday, look set for a potential huge double fitness boost for this key encounter in Abidjan this evening.

Star striker Sebastien Haller and Brighton winger Simon Adingra have not played at all at this AFCON so far due to injury, but head coach Jean-Louis Gasset said this week that both attackers will be back in the squad against Equatorial Guinea.

“We know that if we win, we are qualified and that is important. Haller will be in the group," he said.

"Everyone is talking about Haller. I would like to add Simon Adingra. Both will be in the group. We will have to be efficient and score quickly."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Equatorial Guinea team news

14:49 , George Flood

Equatorial Guinea have been hugely competitive at this tournament once again, having reached the quarter-finals in both 2012 and 2021 and even finished fourth in 2015.

They go into tonight's final round of games sitting top of Group A on four points after holding Nigeria to a shock 1-1 draw in their opener and then brushing aside minnows Guinea-Bissau 4-2 thanks to a hat-trick from veteran former Middlesbrough and Birmingham striker Emilio Nsue - the first AFCON treble of any kind for some 16 years.

Nzalang Nacional boss Juan Micha is not believed to have any fresh new injury concerns for this meeting with Ivory Coast, though Spanish-born midfielder Pablo Ganet is a doubt after being stretchered off in their last game.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

14:41 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4:55pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast live coverage

14:36 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The third and final round of group stage fixtures begins today, with Group A first reaching what promises to be a thrilling conclusion in the capital of Abidjan.

We'll have live coverage of Nigeria's clash with Guinea-Bissau at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, not to mention the huge Group B clashes involving Ghana and Egypt later on, but here our focus is on events at Alassane Ouattara Stadium, where hosts Ivory Coast will be looking to seal their place in the last 16 as they take on surprise Group A leaders Equatorial Guinea.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT, so stay tuned for latest team news, live updates and those all-important qualification permutations.