Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast are under pressure heading into their final group game against Equatorial Guinea.

Les Elephants were beaten by Nigeria last time out, leaving them behind both the Super Eagles and Monday’s opponents in Group A.

It would be a major shock to see the AFCON giants drop out of the competition but only a win would guarantee them safe passage into the knockout stages.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have not lost any of their two games and head into this one full of confidence.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off time on Monday 22 January, 2024.

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan will host.

The hosts are up against it going into the Group A finale (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4.55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast team news

Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick for Equatorial Guinea as they beat Guinea-Bissau and much will be expected of him again.

For the Ivorians, Sebastien Haller is yet to feature in the tournament and a decision will need to be made on his ankle issue.

Simon Adingra has also failed to play a minute while recovering from an injury.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction

While Equatorial Guinea have acquitted themselves well, Ivory Coast will surely have enough in front of home support.

Ivory Coast to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Equatorial Guinea wins: 0

Draws: 1

Ivory Coast wins: 2

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast latest odds

Equatorial Guinea to win: 10/1

Draw: 7/2

Ivory Coast to win: 1/3

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.