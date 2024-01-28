Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea LIVE!

Surprise package Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea in the third last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea topped Group A ahead of heavyweights Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and stunned the hosts with a 4-0 hammering. They were the top scorers in the group stage with nine goals in their three games as they stormed into the knockout rounds.

Guinea have more AFCON pedigree than their opponents but only made it through to the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams. They finished behind Senegal and Cameroon in a tough group. Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue - formerly of Birmingham and Middlesbrough - is the top scorer at the tournament and will be the man to stop.

The winners will play either Egypt or DR Congo in the quarter-finals. With kick-off at 5pm GMT, follow all the action from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea updates

Kick-off: 5pm GMT | Alassane Ouattara Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Equatorial Guinea team news

Guinea team news

Score prediction

Guinea team news

14:58 , Giuseppe Muro

In-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy managed an hour on his return from injury for Guinea's defeat by Senegal, so he should once again get the nod in Abidjan.

Captain Naby Keita also started against Senegal after missing the games against Cameroon and The Gambia, while Francois Kamano is also back after suspension.

Equatorial Guinea team news

14:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Head coach Juan Micha has stuck with a consistent selection for Equatorial Guinea's three games so far and will surely opt for the same 4-3-3 setup for this tie.

Top scorer Nsue will continue up front after his brace in the stunning 4-0 win over Ivory Coast put him on five goals as the leading marksman at this AFCON so far.

How to watch

14:42 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Story continues

Good afternoon!

14:29 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea!

This is the third last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Alassane Ouattara Stadium.