Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Surprise package Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea in the third last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea topped Group A ahead of heavyweights Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and stunned the hosts with a 4-0 hammering. They were the top scorers in the group stage with nine goals in their three games as they stormed into the knockout rounds.
Guinea have more AFCON pedigree than their opponents but only made it through to the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams. They finished behind Senegal and Cameroon in a tough group. Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue - formerly of Birmingham and Middlesbrough - is the top scorer at the tournament and will be the man to stop.
The winners will play either Egypt or DR Congo in the quarter-finals. With kick-off at 5pm GMT, follow all the action from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea updates
Kick-off: 5pm GMT | Alassane Ouattara Stadium
How to watch: Sky Sports
Equatorial Guinea team news
Guinea team news
Score prediction
Guinea team news
14:58 , Giuseppe Muro
In-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy managed an hour on his return from injury for Guinea's defeat by Senegal, so he should once again get the nod in Abidjan.
Captain Naby Keita also started against Senegal after missing the games against Cameroon and The Gambia, while Francois Kamano is also back after suspension.
Equatorial Guinea team news
14:50 , Giuseppe Muro
Head coach Juan Micha has stuck with a consistent selection for Equatorial Guinea's three games so far and will surely opt for the same 4-3-3 setup for this tie.
Top scorer Nsue will continue up front after his brace in the stunning 4-0 win over Ivory Coast put him on five goals as the leading marksman at this AFCON so far.
How to watch
14:42 , Giuseppe Muro
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Good afternoon!
14:29 , Giuseppe Muro
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea!
This is the third last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations.
We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Alassane Ouattara Stadium.