Equalling record of 161 Test caps for England ‘mind-blowing’ for James Anderson

Rory Dollard, PA Cricket Correspondent
·4 min read

James Anderson has become well used to rewriting the history books, but even he accepts there is something “mind-blowing” about the next landmarks on his horizon.

When the 38-year-old takes the field against New Zealand next week at Lord’s he will equal Sir Alastair Cook’s England record of 161 Test caps, a quite remarkable feat for a fast bowler.

Should he achieve his stated goal of playing all seven matches this summer, Anderson would sit third on the sport’s all-time list, behind only Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar as the most travelled Test cricketer ever.

He is already the most prolific seamer the format has seen, with 614 wickets, and now sits just eight short of the 1,000 mark in his first-class career.

Anderson is looking forward to fans returning for the first Test at Lord&#39;s.
James Anderson is looking forward to fans returning for the first Test at Lord’s (John Walton/PA)

That is a feat which has become vanishingly rare in the era of Twenty20 paydays and workload management, with Andy Caddick the last English paceman to do so in 2005 and spinner Robert Croft following two years later.

“For a bowler to play this amount of games, I don’t know what the word is, but it’s a bit mind-blowing to me,” he said.

“It does make me feel proud. I never imagined in a million years I’d get to this point. I don’t feel like I’ve played that many games. My body doesn’t feel old or tired.

“I just absolutely love Test cricket, I’ve got a huge passion for it. Growing up, that’s all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England and I’m honoured I’ve been able to do it for this long.”

The current injury plight of one of Anderson’s more recent team-mates, Jofra Archer, is a timely reminder that longevity is not just a function of the professionalism and dedication the Lancastrian is renowned for.

While Archer begins the long road to recovery after surgery on his troublesome elbow, the elder statesman of the attack is grateful to be fresh heading into the 18th international summer since he first wore the Three Lions.

“Touch wood, I’ve not had career-threatening injuries. To get to 38 and be in that position makes me feel really privileged,” said Anderson, who appeared in the LV= Insurance video ‘In With Heart’ celebrating England’s cricket community.

“I’ve been so lucky when you look around cricketers in England, be it county cricket or international, and the people who get long lay-offs like Jofra at the minute. I think about Simon Jones, people like that, whose careers are seriously affected by injury.

“Of course you get injuries and have to bowl when it hurts a bit but I actually get some pleasure out of that. Putting the hard yards in, that’s when it means the most.

“Bowling 10 overs on a green seamer doesn’t really do it for me. I want to put a shift in for the team when it’s tough.”

It is that kind of attitude that has kept Anderson harvesting wickets by the hundred, seeing off legions of rivals, team-mates and trends along the way.

As a youngster with England he played alongside Caddick, as well as another member of the 1,000-wicket club Martin Bicknell, but accepts that the line may end with him.

James Anderson and England celebrate a wicket
Anderson has taken 614 Test wickets (Mike Hewitt/PA)

“It’s a lot of wickets and in this day and age I don’t know if it’s possible to get that many first-class wickets any more,” he said.

“With the amount of cricket that’s played there doesn’t seem to be that longevity in bowlers any more, and there’s loads of T20 cricket and whatever else going on around the world. I’m just happy to still be here, to be honest.”

When the landmark moment does arrive, there will at least be supporters in attendance to mark the occasion.

He celebrated his 600th Test wicket behind closed doors at a locked down Ageas Bowl last year and is excited by the prospect of some normality returning, with crowds of 7,500 at Lord’s and up to 18,000 at Edgbaston after the second Test was nominated as a pilot event.

“It’s going to be pretty special having people there. I’m not sure if soulless is the right word, but it’s just not international cricket without fans there,” he added.

“As players we get the impression everyone has missed it a fair amount. We’ve missed having fans there and they’ve missed watching us live.”

:: James Anderson and other England cricket stars appear in the LV= Insurance “In With Heart” film celebrating England’s cricket community ahead of the LV= Insurance 1st Test against New Zealand.

    SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship, nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus, coach Joachim Löw said Saturday. Madrid said on May 17 that Kroos tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. That is delaying his arrival at Germany's pre-tournament training camp in Austria. “Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he'll set off on the journey to us. He's already had light symptoms, though they were last week." Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. The German players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn't received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City's training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho. There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press