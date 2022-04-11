The Equalizer finally reveals how Chris Noth's character is written off the show

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·2 min read
The Equalizer finally reveals how Chris Noth's character is written off the show

Sunday night's episode of The Equalizer finally resolved how Chris Noth's character, ex-CIA director William Bishop, would permanently leave the show.

Following allegations of sexual assault from numerous women, Noth was fired from the Queen Latifah led CBS drama in December. He has since denied all allegations. The actor appeared in his final episode in January, at which point Latifah speculated on the end of Bishop, a mentor to her character, Robyn McCall.

"We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character," Latifah told People (the TV Show!). "Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

Warning: spoilers ahead.

In the episode "Pulse," McCall's old nemesis and all-around bad dude Mason Quinn (Chris Vance) returns and we learn where Bishop has been all this time. McCall was once obsessed with taking Quinn down and her pursuit of him nearly led to her death. Now with another shot to bring him to justice, McCall can't seek the help of her mentor because Bishop has been radio silent while working a case in Europe.

However, Bishop and Quinn's paths cross and next thing you know, Quinn orchestrates a plane crash in which Bishop, and everyone else on board, are presumed dead. Quinn gets away yet again and promises McCall that she will come after her next if she doesn't give up the chase.

And just like that ... William Bishop is no more.

