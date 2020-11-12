Equality watchdog clears BBC of pay discrimination against women

Carrie Gracie (centre) and other BBC employees outside New Broadcasting House in March 2018

An investigation by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission has found no unlawful acts of pay discrimination against women by the BBC.

But it has recommended "improvements to increase transparency and rebuild trust with women at the organisation".

The equal pay inquiry followed high-profile cases involving presenters like Samira Ahmed and Carrie Gracie.

BBC director general Tim Davie pledged to implement its recommendations, saying: "We have to work even harder."

The commission, which launched its investigation in March 2019, said the BBC accepted that "its historical practices were not fit for purpose and has made significant changes since 2015".

View photos TV and radio presenter Samira Ahmed (right) won an equal pay case against the BBC in January More

After discovering she was paid less than colleagues like Jon Sopel and Jeremy Bowen, Gracie resigned as the corporation's China editor in January 2018. She received back pay and an apology from the corporation.

Meanwhile, Sarah Montague received a £400,000 settlement after being paid less than former Radio 4 co-presenters like John Humphrys and Nick Robinson.

And Newswatch host Ahmed successfully argued at an employment tribunal that Jeremy Vine was paid more than six times her salary for doing similar work on Points of View.

Differences between men and women were exposed when the corporation published its first star salaries list in 2017. Only two of the top 14 earners were women, and men made up about two-thirds of the overall list.

More than 500 women have been awarded rises since 2017 after making complaints. The corporation said most related to the issue of fair pay rather than equal pay.

Four equal pay cases are still going through the tribunal process, with three more being dealt with by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas). A further seven fair or equal pay complaints are going through the BBC's own internal procedure.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.