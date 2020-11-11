Equality Act hangs in the balance as Democrats falter in Senate races

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

On May 14, 1974, Rep. Bella Abzug, a feminist icon in the women’s rights movement, introduced one of the most important pieces of civil rights legislation ever ignored. It had just one co-sponsor.

The 10-page bill never moved out of committee. Had it passed, it would have amended the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. It was called the Equality Act.

The bill’s modern iteration moved closer to passage with Joe Biden’s projected win on Nov. 7. But maybe not close enough.

Biden has vowed to pass the Equality Act within his first 100 days in office, an unexpected commitment as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. To do that, however, he will need the backing of a sharply partisan Senate. The bill easily cleared the Democrat-dominated House last year. Its chances of surviving the Senate, where it looks like Republicans will maintain control, is questionable.

Kierra Johnson, incoming executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, said that LGBTQ policy has long lagged behind cultural acceptance for LGBTQ people.

“Unfortunately, I think because of that, we have not passed the Equality Act yet,” Johnson said. “I think people take for granted that there are gay people on TV and queer people running for office and TV shows about trans women, that somehow we have broken the ceiling.”

On Oct. 29, LGBTQ media organization GLAAD released new findings showing that 89% of straight cisgender Americans falsely believe it illegal to evict someone because they are LGBTQ. Seventy-nine percent of LGBTQ people are under the same impression. Eighty percent of straight cisgender respondents also mistakenly believed that it’s illegal to deny service to LGBTQ people in restaurants and bars.

“People tend to think that things they think are wrong are also illegal,” explained David Stacy, government affairs director for the Human Rights Campaign.

The Public Religion Research Institute reports that nationally, about 70% of Americans support passing LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections.

But just 22 states and Washington, D.C., have housing protections on the books that cover gender identity and sexual orientation, and 21 states and D.C. have LGBTQ public accommodation laws. The Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ group that tracks protections nationwide, estimates that just under half of LGBTQ Americans live in states that shield them from being denied service in restaurants, bars and hotels.

The latest iteration of the Equality Act would change that. It bars discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public accommodations, education and employment, among other things.

“It cuts off the need to continue to litigate, whether all federal sex discrimination laws provide protections to LGBTQ people,” said Sarah Warbelow, legal director at the Human Rights Campaign.

For years, any significant gains for LGBTQ rights have been through the courts.

Democratic control of both the White House and Congress is seen as the most friendly scenario for the Equality Act. But in 2009 and 2010, when Democrats held a supermajority in Congress and Barack Obama was in the White House, there was still no legislation passed granting civil rights to LGBTQ people.

There were small steps. Congress repealed the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy of dismissing openly LGBTQ service members in 2010. Congress failed to pass federal job protections, however, and President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban took effect in 2018. Congress also green-lit the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009, a law that many LGBTQ rights groups have since abandoned as faith in the criminal legal system wanes.

But the overturning of sodomy laws, the passage of marriage equality, nationwide employment protections –all came through the courts.

Jenny Pizer, law and policy director for Lambda Legal, said there is a reason why LGBTQ advocates invested so heavily in advancing equality through litigation.

