EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October to A$0.49. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.8%.

EQT Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, EQT Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 66% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.6% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

EQT Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

EQT Holdings' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was A$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.98. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider EQT Holdings to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

We Could See EQT Holdings' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that EQT Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 8.3% a year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for EQT Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

