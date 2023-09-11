EQT Holdings (ASX:EQT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of October to A$0.50. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

EQT Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 141.2%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

EQT Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was A$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.7% over that duration. EQT Holdings has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though EQT Holdings' EPS has declined at around 6.1% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

We're Not Big Fans Of EQT Holdings' Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for EQT Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

