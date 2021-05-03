EQIFI and Sheesha Finance Partner to Increase DeFi Accessibility and Global Banking

The partnership will set new standards for decentralized finance, offering single uniform platform services for lending, borrowing, and investing

United Arab Emirates, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EQIFI (https://eqifi.com) a decentralized protocol for pooled lending, borrowing, and investing for ERC-20 tokens, today announced a partnership with Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first comprehensive DeFi solution for investors to easily access a variety of projects while solving issues surrounding locked crypto assets. With a shared goal of democratizing financial products, the partnership will improve investor accessibility to various projects in Ethereum’s thriving DeFi ecosystem.





Despite the exponential growth of DeFi and billions of dollars transacted daily, the user experience and contribution process can be complex and overwhelming for investors looking for extensive exposure. EQIFI is powered by EQIBank and users may apply for EQIBank bank accounts, loans, custody, debit and credit cards, OTC, and wealth management, while Sheesha Finance makes DeFi more accessible to mainstream investors by creating easily convertible assets that can be used to gain exposure to new and existing projects in the space.





“The partnership with Sheesha Finance is a new step in solidifying EQIFI as a major player in the DeFi space,” said Jason Blick, Chairman of EQIFI (DeFi) Limited. “Since our launch earlier this month, we've seen unprecedented demand. Our team has been tirelessly working around the clock, answering emails and taking calls. Not only are we massively oversubscribed, but we have a considerable waiting list above our hard cap.”





“We are thrilled to partner with DeFi leader, EQIFI, to provide global accessibility to financial products and services,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance. “Our roadmap includes partnering with the strongest projects to grow the DeFi ecosystem with integrity and transparency and we have found a strategic partner in EQIFI, who also supports that vision.”

"As DeFi projects and products mature, we hope to grow our partnership closer,” said Brad Yasar, EQIFI CEO. “Sheesha Finance is increasing accessibility to new DeFi projects with its unique model. This vision aligns well with EQIFI's goals and we are excited about this partnership."





Exploding onto the DeFi scene in recent weeks, EQIFI is the first DeFi protocol for ETH, ERC-20 tokens and select fiat currencies, to partner with a fully licensed and regulated digital bank - EQIBank. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and EQIBank’s network spanning 180 countries and territories, EQIFI is positioned to become an industry world leader, helping to democratize financial products previously only available to the privileged few.





Sheesha Finance is dedicated to bringing full transparency and integrity to DeFi. Sheesha ensures its ecosystem participants can fully benefit by maximizing their exposure to various DeFi projects and rewards. Sheesha Finance is the first DeFi mutual fund that rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects.





About EQIFI Limited

EQIFI (https://eqifi.com/) is a decentralized protocol for pooled lending, borrowing, and investing for ETH, ERC-20 tokens including wBTC, Stablecoins, and select fiat currencies. It will provide a single uniform platform for DeFi products with access* to bank accounts, custody, debit and credit cards, OTC, and wealth management. EQIFI's infrastructure is optimized for real-time digital interactions, placing the project at the forefront of embracing today's ever-demanding culture that wishes to embrace the evolution of digital technologies.





*Subject to status





About EQIBank Limited

Since its launch in 2015, EQIBank (https://eqibank.com) is the world's digital bank, offering a variety of bank accounts, credit cards, loans, traditional custody assets, digital custody, multi-asset OTC and stable coins. EQIBank is the driving force behind EQIFi, created to further enhance its suite of distributed financial services.





About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the one-stop-shop for DeFi projects, similar to a DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha aims to solve locked cryptocurrency inaccessibility issues in DeFi by creating easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize participant rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. After launch, Sheesha Finance plans to maintain market transparency and integrity by giving control to the native token holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

