EQB (TSE:EQB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.38

The board of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.38 on the 30th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that EQB's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for EQB

EQB's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

EQB has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, EQB's payout ratio sits at 13%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 39.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 15% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

EQB Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. EQB has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Story continues

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

EQB Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for EQB that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.