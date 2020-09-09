eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

9 September 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jåfs, Staffan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20200909095201_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 10 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 10 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

