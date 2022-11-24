Epstein victims sue several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking operation

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA)

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have launched lawsuits against several major banks accusing them of aiding his sex-trafficking empire, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that several women who fell prey to Epstein’s sexual abuse have filed legal claims against JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for ignoring warning signs about the late paedophile’s offending.

Attorney Bradley Edwards told the Journal that Epstein had not acted alone.

“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” Mr Edwards said.

