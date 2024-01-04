Epstein Files Unsealed: David Copperfield, Frederick Fekkai and Michael Jackson Named in Documents

The large cache of documents were released Wednesday

Magician David Copperfield, French celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai and pop icon Michael Jackson are among the names mentioned in the newly unsealed court documents related to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. None, however, are accused of misconduct.

The cache of documents released Wednesday stem from a 2015 now-settled lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against his accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors over the course of a decade. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

In one document that contained the 2016 deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, Sjoberg testified she had dinner with magician David Copperfield at Epstein’s home.

“Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him,” she said.

“And what happened at that dinner, if anything?” Giuffre’s attorney Sigrid McCawley asked.

“He did some magic tricks,” Sjoberg said.

Asked by McCawley if Copperfield ever discussed Epstein’s involvement with young girls with her, she responded that Copperfield allegedly "questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

“Did he say whether they were teenagers or anything along those lines,” asked McCawley.

“He did not,” Sjoberg testified.

Copperfield is not accused of any wrongdoing and a representative didn’t return PEOPLE’S request for comment.



Sjoberg testified she worked for Epstein for five years after meeting Maxwell on campus at Palm Beach Atlantic College in 2001 and had interactions with some of his famous acquaintances including Michael Jackson, who she claimed to have met at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., home.

“Did you massage him?,” asked McCawley.

“I did not,” responded Sjoberg.

Sjoberg also recalled a conversation she heard between Epstein and someone on the phone about celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai.

“I heard him call someone, and say, Fekkai is in Hawaii,” Sjoberg testified. “Can we find some girls for him?”

“And what was your reaction to that?” asked McCawley. “Well, I was massaging and I didn't have a reaction,” Sjoberg said. “I tried to remain reactionless the whole five years.”

A representative for Fekkai couldn't be reached for comment.

In the documents, Sjoberg also testified she was told by Epstein that former President Bill Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls."

Clinton did not object to the unsealing of the documents. Clinton Foundation spokesperson Angel Urena, in a statement to PEOPLE, noted that Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Urena referred PEOPLE to a 2019 statement, which said, in part, "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York."



Many of Epstein's accusers spoke to Lifetime for Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a four-hour miniseries on the financier's crimes. Giuffre, who said she was recruited by Maxwell at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa, said in one of the first two episodes that the first time she was abused by Epstein, Maxwell assisted.

"The massage seemed legitimate at first. Ghislaine grabbed one foot, I grabbed the other, and she says, 'You always wanna keep one hand on the body when you're massaging somebody.' And then he turns over and the entire thing changed," recalled Giuffre. They commanded her to undress.

"I had these little girl undies on, like, little hearts on them, I remember, and they were laughing at that because they liked that. The younger you look, the better it is. So I stripped down. Ghislaine stripped down. It turned very sexual. It was abuse right away from both of them."

