Epsom Derby unveils LGBTQIA+ area featuring queer library and drag performances

Epsom Derby has unveiled an LGBTQIA+ area to encourage a more diverse horse racing audience to attend.

The “celebratory” venue, which will feature drag performances and free queer literature, will open on Derby Day in early June – the first day of races.

While the Jockey Club hopes it will make the event more “inclusive”, others believe it is simply a PR stunt, and will do little to open up the sport.

A large festival-style tent will be installed on the Hill, the area at the centre of the racecourse where spectators can watch the Derby for free.

It will include a bar and DJ, along with performances from the drag queens Cara Melle and Bonk.

Said to “blend entertainment and education”, it will also provide a library of queer literature to “encourage more people from the LGBTQIA+ community to feel empowered to attend and engage with horse racing”.

A recent survey by the Jockey Club found that 80 per cent of LGBTQIA+ respondents would feel more encouraged to attend major sporting events if there were spaces designed with them in mind.

‘More of a PR thing’

Two years ago the organisation – which runs 15 racecourses, including Aintree – was found to have issues with racism, sexism and homophobia in a Telegraph investigation.

At the time, the Jockey Club said “no form of intolerance or inappropriate behaviour” was acceptable and complaints were acted on in line with its grievance policy.

Some industry figures have been sceptical that the new move will achieve anything meaningful.

Mick Appleby, a gay racehorse trainer, said the plans could alienate otherwise-sympathetic racegoers after the sport had spent years grappling with homophobia.

He said: “Personally, I don’t think it’s probably the right sort of place or time to be doing something like that. I think it’s more of a PR thing to be honest.

“There have been a lot of similar events like this for a number of years. But it’s whether it’s just getting a bit all in your face now … especially when people are accepting it more.

“Some people seem to think it’s getting rammed down their throat all the time – I think they would feel put off by it. Especially the older generation.”

‘Waste of money’

Gay Kelleway, a gay horse trainer and the first woman to win at Royal Ascot, said: “There’s other ways of doing this without throwing a lot of money at it.

“I just don’t understand this waste of money, these PR stunts. We have a massive staff problem in our industry. We’ve got no staff.

“Big trainers can’t ride all the horses out every day … they just haven’t got the riders. That’s where we should be throwing the money at.”

In 2020, one academic study said there was “overt discrimination” against gay individuals in horse racing.

According to the paper, the sport has had only one openly gay jockey in its history, who subsequently lost work after he publicly revealed his sexuality in 2013.

Two years ago, The Telegraph found an internal Jockey Club document that said there was “strong anecdotal evidence” LGBTQ+ employees were unwilling to “come out” over fears about the impact on their career.

Jen Loomes, The Jockey Club’s inclusion and diversity lead, said: “We hope [this] will help people feel included and encourage more from the [LGBTQIA+] community to feel comfortable attending and engaging with horse racing.”

‘An open and welcoming sport’

The Jockey Club said in a statement: “The Jockey Club is passionate about making horse racing an open and welcoming sport for all.

“The research that has been undertaken highlights there are not enough spaces created with the LGBTQIA+ community in mind at major sporting events and this initiative is only the first step in exploring what part The Jockey Club can play in helping to address that.

“The Derby’s history, as an event which has always been enjoyed by a hugely diverse cross-section of society, makes this a perfect opportunity to engage with people who may not have previously considered horse racing and hopefully create a blueprint that could be replicated more widely across other sports.”

