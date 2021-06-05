Epsom Derby Day: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman enjoy races

Lauren Silverman with Simon Cowell and their son Eric (third from left) (PA)

Simon Cowell and his wife Lauren Silverman were among celebrities to attend Derby Day on Saturday.

They watched the racing from a box and were accompanied by their son Eric, seven, and Lauren’s son Adam, 15.

Lauren wore a stunning white dress and lace hat, while Simon wore a black and grey three-piece suit.

(AP)

Love Island star Chris Hughes was also spotted among the crowds.

The weather stayed dry and sunny as punters flocked to the famous racecourse in Epsom, Surrey.

The event is usually attended by the Queen but she decided to skip this year’s meet as she fears it won’t be the same with Covid restrictions, reports suggest.

It is understood the monarch, who is a keen horseracing fan, will watch on television at Windsor Castle.

She has missed the meet just four times in 75 years.

Although spectators have been allowed into the racecourse, the crowd is limited to just a quarter of its usual size in ticketed areas.

The famous hill, where up to 100,000 people normally stand to watch the race, has been closed.

A source told the Telegraph: “It’s a Derby, but it’s not a traditional Derby day. It’s not going to be what it normally is so the Queen has decided she would rather watch it at home.”

