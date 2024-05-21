Epsom Derby 2024 runners and riders: full horse list

The Derby is the richest race in the British racing calendar and is always sure to draw a selection of the finest three-year-old colts to Epsom on the first Saturday in June.

This year will be no different, as owners and trainers aim their charges at races that can both imprint names in racing history and bring significant financial reward through both prize-money and future stud value.

A total of 21 colts remain in the running for the race. Click here for an up-to-date list of the top horses in the Derby betting market. The final deadline for horses to be scratched from the race was May 21, with confirmations due, on May 27, five days before the race.

Should connections of a horse not currently listed want to make an entry prior to the race, they will have to pay a £75,000 supplementary fee. The deadline for supplementary entries is also May 27.

Ambiente Friendly (James Fanshawe; The Gredley Family) 4/1

One of nine horses bought (for £80k) on his 90th birthday by owner Bill Gredley. Very keen on his comeback at Newmarket over nine furlongs, he looked like the penny had finally dropped when running out an impressive winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial. That’s not all that dropped, his odds for Epsom were slashed from 100-1 to 8-1 after collecting the trial that has thrown up recent Derby winners Anthony Van Dyck and Adayar. Gredley may be a multi-millionaire and Fashawe a regular Group One winner but set against Coolmore and Godolphin, one for the ‘small’ guys if he wins.

Ancient Wisdom (Charlie Appleby; Godolphin) 10/1

Won one of the key juvenile races last autumn when a good winner of the Futurity on very soft ground which put him in the top bracket of last year’s two-year-olds. Needed the race and blew hard for one of Appleby’s after comeback second in the Dante but was firmly put in his box finishing six lengths behind Economics. He might improve for a step up in trip but 16 days between races is a quick turn around. At the moment Godolphin second string after Arabian Crown.

Bellum Justum (Andrew Balding; King Power Racing) 20/1

A Sea The Stars colt who cost £575,000 as a yearling and named after the latin phrase for ‘fair conduct in war’ which is enshrined in the Geneva Convention and of which warring parties never seem to take not a blind bit of notice. Will we take any notice of the Andrew Balding colt? Won the Epsom trial over a mile and a quarter with his ears pricked but the form of that now looking questionable. Still, you can only beat what is put in front of you. Not screaming Derby winner at me.

City Of Troy (Aidan O’Brien; Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith) 2/1F

Hailed as ‘Coolmore’s Frankel’ which might well hang round his neck like an albatross if the Guineas is anything to judge by. He beat two home there and the horse ‘that never gets tired’ looked knackered at half way at Newmarket. Too bad to be true or a possibility he has not trained on? O’Brien reckons he might have treated him too much like a god during the winter. Auguste Rodin got back up off the mat to win the Derby last year but what are the chances of lightning striking twice? 11-4 apparently.

Dallas Star (Adrian Murray; Amo Racing) 40/1

Dancing Gemini (Roger Teal; Fishdance Limited) 16/1

A very interesting colt. Rated higher than many of his rivals. He clearly has speed to burn as he showed when just failing to get up in the French 2,000 Guineas and not helped either by a pre-race thunderstorm. Had a bit to find with Ancient Wisdom on two-year-old form but looks better now. Bred to get a mile and a half but you slightly wonder if there is too much whoosh in the speed/stamina equation. Well worth trying given his breeding and Roger Teal’s small yard has knocked on Classic door before. Well worth the shot.

Defiance (Roger Varian; Highclere Thoroughbreds) 66/1

Quite well bred 190,000 Guinea yearling by Camelot. Second behind Bellum Justum in the Epsom Trial but let that form down in no uncertain terms at Lingfield when over 11 lengths behind Ambiente Friendly. Not an obvious candidate.

Diera Mile (Owen Burrows; Green Team Racing) 66/1

A maiden at two when trained by Charlie Johnston but by no means disgraced at 50-1 when just under three lengths behind Ancient Wisdom in Futurity. Hacked up in novice over a mile and a quarter at Windsor on first start from Owen Burrows. Nevertheless did not look totally straight-forward there but in an open year, from an owner who has twice had long-priced seconds in this race an each-way shot at a big price.

Diego Velazquez (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Brant) 14/1

Cost 2.4 million guineas and named after the Spanish Baroque artist famous Las Meninas and his scene of breakfast at Ballydoyle; ‘Old Woman frying eggs.’ Bombed out in the Futurity last autumn but a pretty reasonable comeback when a staying on fourth in French Guineas. I am pretty sure the old saying ‘fourth in the Guineas, wins the Derby’ applies mainly to the Newmarket version but we’ll see. Possibly not pick of Ballydoyle string but no surprise if in the shake up.

God’s Window (John & Thady Gosden; Cayton Park Stud) 100/1

Illinois (Aidan O’Brien; Smith, Magnier, Tabor) 33/1

Tried to make the running in the Lingfield Trial but properly softened up by another runner who sat on his shoulder and had no answers for Ambiente Friendly, beaten three and a half lengths. Not sure he handled the hill either. Cannot see him being too high on Ryan Moore’s list of potential rides in this year’s race and looks like he’s there making up numbers for the flight over. Stablemates have better Derby credentials than he does.

Kamboo (Richard Hughes; Abdulla Al Mansoori) 66/1

Los Angeles (Aidan O’Brien; Westerberg, Magnier, Tabor, Smith) 5/1

Coolmore has done all the artists, poets and composers so now we move on to US cities and this looks a good one, in my view Aidan O’Brien’s best shot at a record-extending 10th winner. A laid-back individual, he looked workmanlike beating in his Leopardstown trial beating Euphoric a length but he will surely come on for the run and extra two furlongs. Other positives is that he is already a Group One winner, he is unbeaten in three starts and has the temperament. A big boy, his size could throw him on Epsom rollercoaster course.

Macduff (Ralph Beckett; Juddmonte) 14/1

From the same team as Westover, who was an unlucky third two years ago before going on to finish second in Arc a year later, following the similar path; Sandown trial, Breakfast with the Stars for a casual spin round Epsom, the race. Has three and a half lengths to make up on Arabian Crown on Sandown form. Bred to get a mile and a half. Needs to step up on reappearance. Doesn’t show at home so trainer is as much in the dark about his chances as rest of us.

Mr Hampstead (Roger Varian; Amo Racing) 100/1

Padesha (Dominic Ffrench Davis; Amo Racing) 100/1

Sayedaty Sadaty (Andrew Balding; Ahmad Al Shaikh) 100/1

The Euphrates (Aidan O’Brien; Brant, Magnier, Tabor, Westerberg, Smith) 50/1

One from the geography rather than culture naming department at Coolmore, namesake of river which flows through Turkey, Iraq and Syria so not necessarily one to go fly fishing on in the current political climate. Three starts on the heavy before finishing fourth, over eight lengths behind Ambiente Friendly in the Lingfield Trial. Looks some way off the pace.