Auguste Rodin wins ninth Epsom Derby for Aidan O'Brien – latest reaction

Ryan Moore riding Auguste Rodin in action on their way to winning the Betfred Derby - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Aidan O’Brien won a ninth Betfred Derby at Epsom when Auguste Rodin, a 9-2 shot, got up late on to wear down the inexperienced outsider King Of Steel half a furlong from home in the 244th edition of the world’s greatest Flat race.

It will, however, go down as one of his greatest training performances after Auguste Rodin, the winter favourite for the race, finished almost last in the 2,000 Guineas and ever since it seemed only O’Brien had kept the faith in the son of Japanese super stallion Deep Impact.

Run inside a ring of steel in light of threats of protests, only one person got on the course at the furlong marker when the runners had just started. To a huge cheer from the crowd he was rugby tackled by security and police and, for his breach of an injunction, he appeared to get little bang for his buck.

Turning in at Tattenham Corner Frankie Dettori on the favourite Arrest was going as well as any just behind the lead but the ground was soon to catch him out and it was King of Steel, who had not run this season after getting upset in the stalls at York, who set sail for home under Kevin Stott.

The 66-1 shot burst a couple of lengths clear and owner Kia Joorabchian must momentarily dreamed of going one better with the 66-1 shot than he did with 50-1 runner-up Mojo Star two years ago. But Ryan Moore was galvanising Auguste Rodin for a run down the outside and slowly but ineveitaby he eat into the lead before hitting the front inside the last furlong to give Ryan Moore a third Derby.

The grey White Birch, 12-1, was third four and three quarters away with Sprewell, another Irish runner, fourth. Military Order, the pick of the paddock and one of the leading chances, finished last.

01:51 PM

Ryan Moore welcomed back in the parade ring

Ryan Moore on Auguste Rodin after winning the Derby - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

01:47 PM

O'Brien speaking after the race

It’s great credit to everyone. Everyone that’s involved. He’s a total home-bred horse and he came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse. He’s totally unique. Everything went totally wrong for him [at Newmarket] but he came out of the race well. Ryan gave him a peach of the ride.

01:41 PM

One protester dragged off the course

By Jeremy Wilson, Chief Sports Reporter at Epsom

A lone protester dramatically burst onto the finishing straight just as the Derby started but failed to stop or delay the 244th edition of the race after being bundled off the course. The man was chased down the straight by several police and security staff before being brought to the ground and then lifted off the course to cheers from the stands. All of the horses were still at the back of the horseshoe shaped 1.5 mile course and the race, which was briefly in danger of being stopped, continued unaffacted.

Epsom Derby protestor - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

01:40 PM

Ryan Moore on another outstanding O'Brien training performance

He’s the only man who could do it. I’ve seen him get horses back. This horse has great pedigree.

01:38 PM

01:37 PM

Auguste Rodin wins the Derby!

Aidan O’Brien with another bounceback as Auguste Rodin hunts down King of Steel in the straight who ran a huge race at a big price.

That is O’Brien’s ninth Derby winner. The front two finished well clear of the rest.

Auguste Rodin did not show up at Newmarket, but the better ground today was to his liking.

Auguste Rodin charges to the win in the Betfred Derby



Aidan O'Brien does it again for his NINTH Derby winner!#ITVRacing | @EpsomRacecourse pic.twitter.com/7FSw4syMuq — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 3, 2023

01:34 PM

Five furlongs in....

Adelaide River and San Antonio the leading two with Arrest and Detorri in behind them. Dubai Mile is taking the inside lane close to the rail.

01:33 PM

We're off in the Derby!

Arrest setting the early pace, perhaps jumping out a little keen.

01:32 PM

All the horses are in the stalls...

White Birch the last of them in. It looks like we are going off with no problems.

01:27 PM

The horses are going down to the stalls now...

Dettori’s ride Arrest does not look particularly comfortable in the preliminaries and is a little on his toes.

Just a few minutes until the off.

01:26 PM

Dettori lays a wreath at the Lester Piggott statue at Epsom

Frankie Dettori lays wreath at the feet of the Lestor Piggott statue on Derby Day - PA/David Davies

01:21 PM

Three-way fight for favouritism

Arrest, Auguste Rodin and Military Order are all 9-2 on course. Nothing to separate them.

01:20 PM

The horses are in the paddock

White Birch and Waipiro looking a little worked up, but apart from that they all look in good order and there is no sign of any disruption as yet. Epsom is potentially more vulnerable to direct action than Aintree because the middle of the racecourse is common land.

01:17 PM

01:04 PM

Sir Michael Stoute on Passenger's Derby prospects

Very promising [run in the Dante], we don’t know if gets a mile-and-a-half but we decided to take a chance. He has a big future ahead of him, but we don’t know if today will be the day.

01:01 PM

Runners and riders for the Derby

Trying to find a winner? Be sure to consult our comprehensive Derby runners and riders guide, in which our racing correspondent Marcus Armytage gives a considered verdict on each of the 14 runners. He quite fancies Dubai Mile who is a chunky price.

12:57 PM

Result from the first, the Betfred Diomed Stakes

Regal Reality 5/1 Highland Avenue 2/1 fav Kolsai 4/1

Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore with the winner in the opening race of the day. Moore saddles Auguste Rodin for serial winner Aidan O’Brien in the Derby, who needs to bounce back from a blowout in the 2,000 Guineas. Stoute trains Passenger in the big one.

Ryan Moore riding Regal Reality in action on their way to winning 12:50 Betfred Diomed Stakes - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

12:53 PM

Dettori reflects on his bitter-sweet relationship relationship with the Derby

It took until 2007 for Dettori to win the race for the first time, on board Authorized.

“It was a nightmare. Every time it came to the Derby it was a nightmare!” he said of the winless run.

“When I won in 2007 I was full of relief. Finally, it was the last piece of the jigsaw.

“It was a nightmare though, even more when I rode Authorized because he was a big favourite, it was a lot on me and it was a relief.

“Cape Verdi got beat, I rode Dubai Millennium, I rode loads of good ones that got beat.

“The point of the Derby is it’s only once a year - once it’s gone, it’s gone. At Ascot you’ve got 35 races, you’ve got the rest of the afternoon, but the Derby only comes once.”

The Derby...epa01027108 Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (L) screams for joy after winning his first Derby aboard - EPA/Gerry Penny

12:50 PM

Andrew Balding on The Foxes' prospects in the Derby

He was gelded over the winter and took some time to get into his coat, but he is getting there now and hopefully will run a big race. I think we’re coming with hope rather than confidence, it is a wide open race. If you win the Dante you’re entitled to come thinking you have a chance but the draw is not ideal.

12:43 PM

Animal Rising protesters outside the racecourse entrance

Members of animal rights protest group Animal Rising, demonstrate near to the racecourse's entrance - PA/Mike Egerton

A member of Animal Rising protest group speaks outside the entrance during Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festi - PA/Mike Egerton

12:35 PM

19 arrests made

Surrey Police have preempted plans by the Animal Rising group to disrupt the Epsom Derby by making 19 arrests on the morning of the race. The activists have vowed to stop or delay the 1.30pm race.

Frankie Dettori says goodbye to the Derby today on the aptly-named Arrest for the Gosdens, and Arrest is currently contesting 9-2 favouritism with Military Order.

12:32 PM

12:30 PM

'Ring of steel' around open Derby which could spring a surprise

By Marcus Armytage, Racing Correspondent

Dubai Mile, the one colt with serious Group One form at both two and three, can become the first Yorkshire-trained winner of the Betfred Derby since Dante in 1945 when the race is run inside a ‘ring of steel’ at Epsom on Saturday.

The 244th Derby, first won by Diomed in 1780, will have security like none seen in its two-and-a-half-century history after threats of protests by the same group that held up the start of the Grand National led the Jockey Club to get an injunction forbidding a track “invasion”.

But Epsom, surrounded as it is by woodland and the Downs, essentially open common land, is almost undefendable, much more so than Aintree, and the truth is that however much notice, money, barriers both physical and legal, and manpower is chucked at it, whether it is one determined protester or an overwhelming number of them, they are likely to get through.

Now, though, they can go to prison for it and there is a feeling that sport’s fightback against unlawful interruption begins on Tattenham Hill and winds up in the Scrubs a few months hence.

Racing’s hope is that the forecast protests prove a damp squib and that we get a good clean race off at the early scheduled start time of 1.30pm without hiccup but Charlie Johnston, in his first season as the sole name on the licence at Kingsley House in Middleham, believes Dubai Mile has the experience and the mentality to cope with most eventualities.

A Group One winner over two and a quarter miles at two but with the speed at three to finish fifth in the 2,000 Guineas, he is usually ridden forward which, in theory, should mean traffic is less of an issue. He has won on good to firm and heavy so looks versatile in that respect and it is that Group One form that sets him apart in one of the most open editions in recent years and in which his rivals are long on potential but short on actual form.

The pick of the Irish is Jessica Harrington’s Sprewell, the three-lengths winner at Leopardstown, the only clear cut trial winner, especially if good ground improves him as his action suggests it might. Another Irish runner White Birch bids to become only the fifth grey to win the race in all those years while victory for Auguste Rodin would be a ninth winner for Aidan O’Brien.

But, so open is this race, do not rule out Military Order, The Foxes, Auguste Rodin, Passenger, Waipiro or even Artistic Star.