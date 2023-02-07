Epsom College: Police investigating death of headteacher, daughter and husband as ‘murder-suicide’

(Evening Standard)

Surrey Police are reportedly treating the deaths of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and her husband as murder-suicide.

The bodies of Ms Pattison, her husband George and their daughter were found at the family home in the school grounds shortly after 1am on Sunday.

The force has not commented on reports that shots were heard before the bodies were discovered but has said that it is confident there was no “third party involvement” in the deaths.

Ms Pattison, 45, took over as head of the private school after moving from her previous role as headteacher at Croydon High School.

