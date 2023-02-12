Epsom College killings highlight the need for gun law reform

The tragic family killings at Epsom College (Tributes paid to Surrey headteacher found dead with husband and daughter, 6 February) expose yet again the dangers posed by firearms and supplies of ammunition kept by private citizens in family homes. Questions also need to be asked of police firearm licensing processes, which have been found wanting in so many recent cases (Woodmancote, 2020; Plymouth, 2021; and Skye, 2022). At a time when the serial failings of the police to protect female victims of violence is under such a spotlight, this issue of licensed lethal domestic violence should not go overlooked again.

The government has consistently failed to act on the recommendations of a 2015 report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, examining the risks associated with private firearm ownership. This has led the UK Gun Control Network (formed after the Dunblane shootings) to launch its own manifesto for firearm licensing reform, demanding an overhaul of the entire system, more proactive risk assessment by police and adequate resourcing of the licensing process funded by a substantial increase in the fees.

Peter Squires

Professor of criminology, University of Brighton; Gun Control Network