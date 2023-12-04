Epsilon Energy Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 7.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Epsilon Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Epsilon Energy is:

14% = US$14m ÷ US$99m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Epsilon Energy's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Epsilon Energy seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 23%. That being the case, the significant five-year 37% net income growth reported by Epsilon Energy comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then performed a comparison between Epsilon Energy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 33% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is EPSN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Epsilon Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Epsilon Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 16%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 84% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Epsilon Energy has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Epsilon Energy's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Epsilon Energy.

