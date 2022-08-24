Epsilon Announces 2022 AGM Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on July 27, 2022 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 are set out below.



At the meeting, the number of directors was set at eight, and BDO USA, LLP was appointed as auditor. Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee % For % Withheld

John Lovoi 97.63 % 2.37 % Jason Stabell 96.97 % 3.03 % Matthew Dougherty 55.82 % 44.18 % Jacob Roorda 74.21 % 25.79 % Tracy Stephens 73.13 % 26.87 % Stephen Finlayson 73.13 % 26.87 % David Winn 94.35 % 5.65 % Jason Stankowski 94.20 % 5.80 %



Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

