If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Commercial Metals's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Commercial Metals has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over twelve months, Commercial Metals increased its EPS from US$2.50 to US$2.74. That's a modest gain of 9.5%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Commercial Metals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.9% to US$6.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Commercial Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Commercial Metals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$44m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Commercial Metals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Commercial Metals is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Commercial Metals (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

