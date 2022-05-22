If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Canadian Natural Resources Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Canadian Natural Resources's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Canadian Natural Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.9% to 35%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Canadian Natural Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$92b company like Canadian Natural Resources. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CA$2.0b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Canadian Natural Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Canadian Natural Resources's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Canadian Natural Resources for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Canadian Natural Resources (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

