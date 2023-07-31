With EPS Growth And More, Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Yinson Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Yinson Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the one hand, Yinson Holdings Berhad's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Yinson Holdings Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Yinson Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Yinson Holdings Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM603m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Yinson Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Yinson Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Yinson Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

