With EPS Growth And More, Whitbread (LON:WTB) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Whitbread (LON:WTB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Whitbread Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It is awe-striking that Whitbread's EPS went from UK£0.20 to UK£1.36 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Whitbread shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.4% to 21% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Whitbread's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Whitbread Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Whitbread in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Funmibi Chima, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£30k for shares at around UK£31.08 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Is Whitbread Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Whitbread's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Whitbread to your watchlist won't go amiss. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Whitbread is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

