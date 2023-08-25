With EPS Growth And More, Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sunway Berhad (KLSE:SUNWAY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Sunway Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Sunway Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Sunway Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 17% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Sunway Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to RM5.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Sunway Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Sunway Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping RM315m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Sunway Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Sunway Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sunway Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

