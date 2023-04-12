With EPS Growth And More, Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Southern States Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Southern States Bancshares has grown EPS by 56% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Southern States Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Southern States Bancshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to US$74m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Southern States Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$206m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Southern States Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Southern States Bancshares followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold US$46m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Southern States Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Southern States Bancshares' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Southern States Bancshares is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southern States Bancshares (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

