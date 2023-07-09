With EPS Growth And More, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.14 to RM0.16 over twelve months. That's a 18% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 26% to RM1.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM62m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 2.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad.

