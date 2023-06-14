With EPS Growth And More, Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ricegrowers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Ricegrowers Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Ricegrowers managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Ricegrowers maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 41% to AU$1.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Ricegrowers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Ricegrowers insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$24m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 5.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Ricegrowers Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Ricegrowers is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ricegrowers (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

