With EPS Growth And More, Resources Global Development (Catalist:QSD) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Resources Global Development (Catalist:QSD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Resources Global Development's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Resources Global Development has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In previous twelve months, Resources Global Development's EPS has risen from S$0.19 to S$0.21. That's a modest gain of 9.2%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Resources Global Development remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 28% to S$179m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Resources Global Development is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$87m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Resources Global Development Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As previously touched on, Resources Global Development is a growing business, which is encouraging. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Resources Global Development that you should be aware of.

