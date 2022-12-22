With EPS Growth And More, Record (LON:REC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Record (LON:REC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Record with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Record's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Record has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Record is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.7 percentage points to 33%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Record Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Record shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Krystyna Nowak, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£15k for shares at around UK£0.72 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Record insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 41% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£73m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Record Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Record's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Record (including 1 which is concerning).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

