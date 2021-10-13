With EPS Growth And More, Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Propel Funeral Partners's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Propel Funeral Partners has grown EPS by 55% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Propel Funeral Partners shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Propel Funeral Partners.

Are Propel Funeral Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One gleaming positive for Propel Funeral Partners, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Specifically, in one large transaction Group CEO Albin Kurti paid AU$3.0m, for stock at AU$3.25 per share. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Propel Funeral Partners bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$43m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 9.9% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Propel Funeral Partners Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Propel Funeral Partners's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Propel Funeral Partners deserves timely attention. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Propel Funeral Partners that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Propel Funeral Partners, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

