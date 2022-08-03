With EPS Growth And More, Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Oxbridge Re Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Oxbridge Re Holdings grew its EPS from US$0.06 to US$1.41, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Oxbridge Re Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The music to the ears of Oxbridge Re Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 28% to 83% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

Since Oxbridge Re Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$19m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Oxbridge Re Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Oxbridge Re Holdings with market caps under US$200m is about US$768k.

Oxbridge Re Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$293k in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Oxbridge Re Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Oxbridge Re Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that Oxbridge Re Holdings has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Oxbridge Re Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

