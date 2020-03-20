With EPS Growth And More, Lifco (STO:LIFCO B) Is Interesting

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lifco (STO:LIFCO B). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Lifco Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Lifco has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Lifco maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 16% to kr14b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

OM:LIFCO B Income Statement, March 20th 2020

Are Lifco Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -kr946.2k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling kr25m in just one year. This makes me even more interested in Lifco because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Head of Business Area Systems Solutions Martin Linder for kr7.9m worth of shares, at about kr465 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Lifco insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 51%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping kr15b. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Should You Add Lifco To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Lifco has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lifco that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

