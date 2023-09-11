With EPS Growth And More, Kaspi.kz (LON:KSPI) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kaspi.kz (LON:KSPI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Kaspi.kz's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Kaspi.kz's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 46%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Kaspi.kz's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Kaspi.kz is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 80%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Kaspi.kz Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Kaspi.kz insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 48% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Should You Add Kaspi.kz To Your Watchlist?

Kaspi.kz's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Kaspi.kz very closely. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Kaspi.kz , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

