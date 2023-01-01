With EPS Growth And More, Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Hextar Global Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Hextar Global Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Hextar Global Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.028 to RM0.046; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 63%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Hextar Global Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 15% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Hextar Global Berhad's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Hextar Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Hextar Global Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping RM340m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 12% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Hextar Global Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Hextar Global Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hextar Global Berhad you should be aware of.

