With EPS Growth And More, Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Diversified United Investment Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Diversified United Investment has grown EPS by 6.4% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Diversified United Investment's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Diversified United Investment achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to AU$52m. That's a real positive.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Diversified United Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Diversified United Investment insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$53m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 5.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Diversified United Investment To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Diversified United Investment is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Diversified United Investment by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

