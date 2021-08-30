With EPS Growth And More, Clime Investment Management (ASX:CIW) Is Interesting

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Clime Investment Management (ASX:CIW). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Clime Investment Management Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Clime Investment Management has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Clime Investment Management did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Clime Investment Management isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$43m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Clime Investment Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Clime Investment Management insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$119k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Non-Independent Executive Chairman John Abernethy for AU$36k worth of shares, at about AU$0.56 per share.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Clime Investment Management, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Clime Investment Management with market caps under AU$274m is about AU$369k.

The CEO of Clime Investment Management was paid just AU$51k in total compensation for the year ending . This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Clime Investment Management Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Clime Investment Management has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. And that's not the only positive, either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. The message I'd take from this quick rundown is that, yes, this stock is worth investigating further. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Clime Investment Management has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

