With EPS Growth And More, Celestica (TSE:CLS) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Celestica (TSE:CLS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Celestica's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Celestica has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Celestica achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to US$7.7b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Celestica Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Celestica insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$43m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Celestica Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Celestica's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Celestica very closely. Even so, be aware that Celestica is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

