With EPS Growth And More, BAE Systems (LON:BA.) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like BAE Systems (LON:BA.). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

BAE Systems's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that BAE Systems has managed to grow EPS by 17% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). BAE Systems maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.8% to UK£18b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

LSE:BA. Income Statement May 13th 2020

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are BAE Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since BAE Systems has a market capitalization of UK£17b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have UK£11m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.07% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does BAE Systems Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that BAE Systems has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BAE Systems .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

